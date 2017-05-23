Bills ink Peterman to complete draft class signings

The Bills now have their entire 2017 draft class under contract after fifth-round pick Nate Peterman signed on Wednesday.

Peterman (6-2, 225) will be part of an interesting quarterback competition behind starter Tyrod Taylor .

Buffalo has veteran T.J. Yates , Cardale Jones on their quarterback depth chart along with Peterman. The Bills fifth-round pick will work to carve out a role for himself and figures to get extensive work through the spring.

Seen as one of the more pro-ready quarterback prospects in the class, Peterman is expected to push Yates and Jones for one of the spots on Buffalo’s 53-man roster at quarterback.

“Any QB, any player on this team that should be their mentality,” Peterman said. “They should go compete. I’m trying to help this team as much as I can, so whatever way I can do that I want to go be the best I can be and pick things up as quickly as I can and play the best that I can.”