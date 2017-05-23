Bills ink Peterman to complete draft class signings

The final unsigned member of the Bills 2017 draft class is under contract. Fifth-round pick Nate Peterman came to terms with the club, signing just after the team's OTA practice on Wednesday.
Peterman (6-2, 225) will be part of an interesting quarterback competition behind starter
Buffalo has veteran
Seen as one of the more pro-ready quarterback prospects in the class, Peterman is expected to push Yates and Jones for one of the spots on Buffalo’s 53-man roster at quarterback.
“Any QB, any player on this team that should be their mentality,” Peterman said. “They should go compete. I’m trying to help this team as much as I can, so whatever way I can do that I want to go be the best I can be and pick things up as quickly as I can and play the best that I can.”