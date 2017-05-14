Malik Boyd named Bills Director of Pro Personnel

The Bills front office continued to take shape on Wednesday when the club announced the hiring of Malik Boyd as their Director of Pro Personnel.

Bills GM Brandon Beane was very pleased to land Boyd for his pro department.

“He was my number one choice,” said Beane. “The first guy I targeted. I appreciate (Arizona GM) Steve Keim letting him come over here and interview. It was very kind of him because he was under contract. Malik is talented. He won an award in 2014, the Fritz Pollard Scout of the Year. They don’t just throw those out. He earned it. He’s going to be a great influence on our pro staff. He has a high ceiling.”

Boyd brings 14 years of NFL scouting experience with him to Buffalo. He has spent a total of 12 years with the Arizona Cardinals, the last three years serving as the Assistant Director of Pro Scouting. Prior to that Boyd worked on the college side of the Cardinals scouting house as a Western regional scout for six years and an area scout when he first joined the organization.

He began his NFL scouting career with the Indianapolis Colts in 2003.

“Malik has had experience in college and pro,” said Beane. “He also was a former player and he knows the game well. He cut his teeth in college originally. Good versatility. He started with Bill Polian and those guys. He worked his way and ended up in Arizona and really did a nice job.

“I had seen him on the road, but I called around the league and nothing but great things about his work ethic, his character and he’s a good evaluator.”

While Beane said Boyd will be another part of their roster building team he has a specific task for his Pro Personnel Director coming in the door.

“I’m going to lean on Malik to help grow the guys underneath him,” he said. “He’s got that ability. He’s a great communicator. He’s really going to be a positive for us as we move forward and build this thing.”

Now the highest-ranking minority in the scouting department, Boyd also played defensive back in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings (1994-95) and the New Orleans Saints (1996) before playing for a season in the CFL with British Columbia (1997).