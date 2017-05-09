Rookie minicamp preview

Buffalo's rookie minicamp begins midday Friday and continues through the weekend. Here is some information to take note of as the three-day camp gets underway.

Here’s a look at some of the more interesting names who will be on the field at One Bills Drive the next three days.

Rookie minicamp will be the first up close look at Buffalo’s 2017 draft class for the Bills coaching staff, along with a bounty of other rookies and first-year players trying to make a good first impression.

Squaring off

Buffalo’s top two draft choices will likely see a lot of each other through the course of the three-day minicamp. CB Tre’Davious White and WR Zay Jones are expected to line up across from one another a good deal in one-on-ones and in team segments of practice.

“I’m going to ask these players to battle every day,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “They’re coming in to earn the right to be on this football team and this roster and we’ll see where it goes from there. When you look at the players with Tre’ (Tre’Davious White) and Zay, they have that type of DNA over the course of their careers in college where they’ve earned everything that they’ve gotten.”

OL Dion Dawkins , Buffalo’s second second-round pick, won’t be able to block and drive defenders off the ball with the practice restrictions on contact, but he will be working with the other linemen participating on hand work and a feel for his steps in Buffalo’s run game and pass sets.

Local flavor

The Bills will have a local prospect participating in the rookie minicamp this weekend. Undrafted rookie signing Jordan Johnson will be on the field. The running back finished his college career at the University at Buffalo with the sixth-most rushing yards in school history.

There are also a pair of tryout players from nearby schools. LB Abner Logan from SUNY Albany and WR Jordan Williams from Division II Edinboro (PA).

Who’s throwing?

Just about everyone knows that fifth-round pick Nate Peterman will be seeing an awful lot of action at quarterback over the next three days, but he cannot do all the throwing. There are simply too many reps.

First-year player Josh Woodrum (6-3, 231) will be participating as well. Signed by the Bills in January as a reserve/future free agent, Woodrum was last on Chicago’s practice squad. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. The Liberty University product finished his college career as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,266) and total offensive yards (10,690).

Added to the practice roster this weekend is tryout quarterback Danny Collins. Collins (6-3, 215) played the last four seasons for the FCS Maine Black Bears. In 2016 he was 166-318 passing (52%) for 2,375 yards with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

RELATED: BILLS SIGN GREE AGENT LB CARL BRADFORD

Player notes of interest

Among the more interesting players participating this weekend is tryout WR Dres Anderson. He’s the son of former NFL WR Flipper Anderson, who had a 10-year NFL career, was part of Denver’s Super Bowl championship team in 1997 and still holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a game with 336.

Dres Anderson went undrafted in the 2015 draft, and signed with San Francisco. After more than a year on 49ers practice squad he was released and signed by Chicago. The Bears, who signed him as a reserve/future free agent waived him earlier this month.

WR Jalin Robinette is another interesting tryout receiver out of the Air Force Academy. Blessed with tremendous size (6-3, 220) and meat hooks for hands (10 7/8 inches) he participated in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine and led the nation in yards per catch in 2016 (27.4).

A first-team All-Mountain West conference player, Robinette ran a 4.62 40-time, had an impressive 6.77-second three cone drill and a 10-foot broad jump.

Undrafted rookie signing Austin Rehkow (pronounced ree-COH) was widely seen as the best punting prospect in the 2017 class. Though he had a down senior season, he still had 26 of his 56 punts downed inside the 20 (46.4%) and just three touchbacks. He also improved his fair catch percentage from 21.6 in 2015 to 35.1 percent this past year. He has also handled kickoff duties.

Player participants in total

Here’s the rundown of all the players participating in rookie minicamp this weekend.



Bills draft choices

CB Tre’Davious White (5-11, 192) - LSU

WR Zay Jones (6-2, 201) - East Carolina

OL Dion Dawkins (6-5, 320) - Temple

LB Matt Milano (6-0, 223) - Boston College

QB Nate Peterman (6-2, 225) - Pitt

LB Tanner Vallejo (6-1, 228) - Boise State

Eligible Bills 1st-year players

S Trae Elston (6-0, 190) - Mississippi

LS Reid Ferguson (6-2, 244) - 2016 Bills practice squad

OL Cameron Jefferson (6-5, 317) - Arkansas

LB Jacob Lindsey (6-2, 220) - Harvard

WR Kolby Listenbee (6-1, 183) - 2016 6th-round pick

DL Jake Metz (6-6, 265) - Shippensburg

OL Jordan Mudge (6-4, 300) - Nevada

RB Cedric O’Neal (5-10, 215) - Valdosta St.

S Joe Powell (6-2, 205) - Globe

DL Ian Seau (6-2, 250) - Nevada

CB Bradley Sylve (6-0, 180) - Alabama

LB Junior Sylvestre (6-0, 242) - Toledo

QB Josh Woodrum (6-2, 231) - 2016 Bears practice squad

LB Eddie Yarbrough (6-3, 259) - Wyoming

Bills undrafted rookies

TE Jason Croom (6-5, 246) - Tennessee

RB Jordan Johnson (6-1, 220) - Buffalo

DL Marquavius Lewis (6-3, 270) - South Carolina

G Greg Pyke (6-6, 325) - Georgia

P Austin Rehkow (6-3, 213) - Idaho

WR Brandon Reilly (6-2, 200) - Nebraska

S B.T. Sanders (6-0, 195) - Nicholls State

CB Marcus Sayles (5-10, 175) - West Georgia

WR Dakiel Shorts (6-1, 202) - West Virginia

TE Keith Towbridge (6-5, 262) - Louisville

S Jeremy Tyler (5-11, 207) - West Virginia

OL Zach Voytek (6-5, 305) - New Haven

DT Nigel Williams (6-2, 297) - Virginia Tech

DT Chas Alecxih (6-4, 296) - PittWR Dres Anderson (6-1, 187) - UtahOL Gavin Andrews (6-5, 334) - Oregon StateK/P Brett Benes (6-0, 179) - CharlestonQB Danny Collins (6-2, 219) - MaineLB Fletcher Collins (6-2, 225) - Montana St.FB Adam Cox (5-10, 238) - IowaLB Sean Folliard (6-2, 225) - Northern IllinoisDE Jamari Ford (6-2, 234) - MilesC Jay Guillermo (6-0, 298) - ClemsonLB Anthony Harrell (6-2, 229) - Georgia TechCB Isaiah Jackson (6-0, 182) - Western ColoradoCB Justin Jemison (6-2, 185) - Jackson StateTE Kenny Johnston (6-3, 226) - Florida TechFB Andrew King (5-11, 240) - Texas-San AntonioOT Voghens Larrieux (6-5, 300) - Coastal CarolinaLB Abner Logan (6-1, 235) - AlbanyS Adam Maxie (6-1, 176) - Coastal CarolinaOT Ryan Melton (6-5, 304) - Texas StateOT Jac’que Polite (6-4, 296) - Winston-Salem StateWR Jalin Robinette (6-3, 220) - Air ForceC Michael Selby (6-1, 295) - MarshallCB Terrance Singleton (5-11, 200) - Prairie ViewDT Donte Wilkins (6-0, 294) - VirginiaWR Jordan Williams (6-2, 188) - Edinboro