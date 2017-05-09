Rookie minicamp preview

Here’s a look at some of the more interesting names who will be on the field at One Bills Drive the next three days.
Rookie minicamp will be the first up close look at Buffalo’s 2017 draft class for the Bills coaching staff, along with a bounty of other rookies and first-year players trying to make a good first impression.
Squaring off
Buffalo’s top two draft choices will likely see a lot of each other through the course of the three-day minicamp. CB Tre’Davious White and WR
“I’m going to ask these players to battle every day,” said head coach Sean McDermott. “They’re coming in to earn the right to be on this football team and this roster and we’ll see where it goes from there. When you look at the players with Tre’ (Tre’Davious White) and Zay, they have that type of DNA over the course of their careers in college where they’ve earned everything that they’ve gotten.”
OL
Local flavor
The Bills will have a local prospect participating in the rookie minicamp this weekend. Undrafted rookie signing
There are also a pair of tryout players from nearby schools. LB Abner Logan from SUNY Albany and WR Jordan Williams from Division II Edinboro (PA).
Who’s throwing?
Just about everyone knows that fifth-round pick Nate Peterman will be seeing an awful lot of action at quarterback over the next three days, but he cannot do all the throwing. There are simply too many reps.
First-year player
Added to the practice roster this weekend is tryout quarterback Danny Collins. Collins (6-3, 215) played the last four seasons for the FCS Maine Black Bears. In 2016 he was 166-318 passing (52%) for 2,375 yards with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Player notes of interest
Among the more interesting players participating this weekend is tryout WR Dres Anderson. He’s the son of former NFL WR Flipper Anderson, who had a 10-year NFL career, was part of Denver’s Super Bowl championship team in 1997 and still holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a game with 336.
Dres Anderson went undrafted in the 2015 draft, and signed with San Francisco. After more than a year on 49ers practice squad he was released and signed by Chicago. The Bears, who signed him as a reserve/future free agent waived him earlier this month.
WR Jalin Robinette is another interesting tryout receiver out of the Air Force Academy. Blessed with tremendous size (6-3, 220) and meat hooks for hands (10 7/8 inches) he participated in the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine and led the nation in yards per catch in 2016 (27.4).
A first-team All-Mountain West conference player, Robinette ran a 4.62 40-time, had an impressive 6.77-second three cone drill and a 10-foot broad jump.
Undrafted rookie signing
Player participants in total
Here’s the rundown of all the players participating in rookie minicamp this weekend.
Bills draft choices
CB Tre’Davious White (5-11, 192) - LSU
WR Zay Jones (6-2, 201) - East Carolina
OL Dion Dawkins (6-5, 320) - Temple
LB
QB Nate Peterman (6-2, 225) - Pitt
LB
Eligible Bills 1st-year players
S
LS
OL
LB
WR
DL
OL
RB Cedric O’Neal (5-10, 215) - Valdosta St.
S
DL
CB
LB
QB Josh Woodrum (6-2, 231) - 2016 Bears practice squad
LB
Bills undrafted rookies
TE
RB Jordan Johnson (6-1, 220) - Buffalo
DL
G
P Austin Rehkow (6-3, 213) - Idaho
WR
S
CB
WR Dakiel Shorts (6-1, 202) - West Virginia
TE
S
OL
DT
DT Chas Alecxih (6-4, 296) - Pitt
WR Dres Anderson (6-1, 187) - Utah
OL Gavin Andrews (6-5, 334) - Oregon State
K/P Brett Benes (6-0, 179) - Charleston
QB Danny Collins (6-2, 219) - Maine
LB Fletcher Collins (6-2, 225) - Montana St.
FB Adam Cox (5-10, 238) - Iowa
LB Sean Folliard (6-2, 225) - Northern Illinois
DE Jamari Ford (6-2, 234) - Miles
C Jay Guillermo (6-0, 298) - Clemson
LB Anthony Harrell (6-2, 229) - Georgia Tech
CB Isaiah Jackson (6-0, 182) - Western Colorado
CB Justin Jemison (6-2, 185) - Jackson State
TE Kenny Johnston (6-3, 226) - Florida Tech
FB Andrew King (5-11, 240) - Texas-San Antonio
OT Voghens Larrieux (6-5, 300) - Coastal Carolina
LB Abner Logan (6-1, 235) - Albany
S Adam Maxie (6-1, 176) - Coastal Carolina
OT Ryan Melton (6-5, 304) - Texas State
OT Jac’que Polite (6-4, 296) - Winston-Salem State
WR Jalin Robinette (6-3, 220) - Air Force
C Michael Selby (6-1, 295) - Marshall
CB Terrance Singleton (5-11, 200) - Prairie View
DT Donte Wilkins (6-0, 294) - Virginia
WR Jordan Williams (6-2, 188) - Edinboro