Second-round pick Zay Jones signs rookie contract

The Bills made it a two-for-Thursday. Minutes after signing first-round pick Tre’Davious White, Buffalo also got second-round pick Zay Jones under contract.

Jones comes in with high expectations after setting the NCAA record for catches in a season in his last year at East Carolina (158). He also finished his college career with 399 receptions, the most in college football history.

“He’s a great player,” said Tyrod Taylor . “I watched him play against Virginia Tech for a couple of years. I was excited about Zay. I know he has time spent with our receivers coach at East Carolina. He’s a talented player, a natural ball catcher. I’m excited to work with him.”

Jones is expected to compete for the team’s number two receiver role behind top wideout Sammy Watkins . He’s currently sidelined with a sprained knee suffered in Tuesday’s OTA practice and was deemed week to week by the Bills.

“I’m in the learning process,” said Jones. “I’m just taking it day by day and just focusing on my job in the moment and I know that everything else is going to take care of itself.”