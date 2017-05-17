Second-round pick Zay Jones signs rookie contract

The Bills made it a two-for-Thursday. Minutes after signing first-round pick Tre’Davious White, Buffalo also got second-round pick
Jones comes in with high expectations after setting the NCAA record for catches in a season in his last year at East Carolina (158). He also finished his college career with 399 receptions, the most in college football history.
“He’s a great player,” said
Jones is expected to compete for the team’s number two receiver role behind top wideout
“I’m in the learning process,” said Jones. “I’m just taking it day by day and just focusing on my job in the moment and I know that everything else is going to take care of itself.”