Seven things we learned from Bills OTAs this week

The Bills are in the meat of their offseason program now.

The first three days of Organized Team Activities are in the books. There are three more on field sessions next week, followed by a week off, followed by four more OTAs, and then the three day mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

Here are seven things we learned from the first three OTAs:

1. SEAN MCDERMOTT HAS THE BILLS ON THE MOVE

There’s an uptick in the pace and tempo of Bills practices already evident in the first OTAs. Players hustle from drill to drill with limited down time and there’s a sharp focus on detail and assignments.

New Bills GM Brandon Beane says McDermott reviewed Bills practice sessions from last year on video and saw a need for a more up tempo approach.

“One of the things Sean talked about was he wasn’t fired up about some of the things he saw in last year’s practices, pulling them up (on video),” Beane said this week in an appearance on The John Murphy Show.

“Sean is a detailed guy,” he continued. “He’s going to want everything regimented out. We’re going to be ‘bam-bam.’ We’re not going to be walking around the field. We’re going to run from this drill to this drill. From this period to this period. You’re going to see that. That’s how he’s wired and that’s what he used to.”

2. MAYBE NOT ‘GROUND AND POUND’ BUT THE BILLS WILL RUN

Don’t’ look for the 2017 Bills to abandon their strong running game in an effort to achieve more balance on offense. New Offensive Coordinator Rick Dennison told The John Murphy Show this week he plans on emphasizing ball control and time of possession this season.

“I like ball possession,” Dennison said. “I think that’s an important part of an offense. Keep your defense on the sidelines and move the ball. Get a lot of first downs.”

Dennison says he believes in a balanced offense, but he also believes the Bills strong running game (running backs and offensive line) is their forte.

3. VETERAN ANDRE HOLMES AN EARLY STANDOUT

The Bills spent most of the 2016 season trying to keep their wide receivers healthy. And they were in a similar spot in the first three days of OTAs, with Sammy Watkins still recovering from his offseason foot surgery and rookie Zay Jones sidelined after one workout.

Jones is week-to-week with his reported knee sprain. And that means more reps and more exposure for some of the other candidates for playing time in the WR corps.

The early returns are good on veteran Andre Holmes who immediately gets attention because of his size and length. At 6-4, 210 pounds, Holmes is a big target downfield. And in the first OTAs, he’s demonstrated smooth route running and good field awareness.

Holmes is just three years removed from the most productive of his six seasons in the NFL. He caught 47 passes for the 2014 Raiders, four of them for touchdowns. If he continues to practice as well as he has the first three workouts, Holmes will be hard to ignore when it comes to parceling out playing time for the WR corps.

4. TYROD THE STARTER, BUT NOT A FINISHED PRODUCT

Offensive Coordinator Rick Dennison had Tyrod Taylor in his quarterback room three years ago in Baltimore. And Dennison has seem improvement from Taylor thanks to his 29 starts in Buffalo over the last two years.

But Dennison says Taylor needs to cut down on his sacks (42 last year). And he needs to “trust his eyes.” He has seen progress in Taylor identifying where and when to throw the ball, but it’s a work in progress.

“He has started to,” Dennison says. “But even then, just yesterday, we ran a concept for the first time and he took too long staring the concept down. Now he sees that on tape and says, ‘All right, I’ve got to get off that and just take what the defense gives me.’ “

“Now he gets that. The next time he sees that he’ll be fine.”

5. GOOD SIGNS FROM SAMMY, EVEN WITHOUT ON FIELD WORK

Sammy Watkins is taking it slow in his return from offseason foot surgery. But his quarterback has noticed a subtle change in Watkins approach as he heads into his fourth season with the Bills.

“I would say his maturation process has definitely sped up,” Tyrod Taylor told reporters this week. “He’s older in the league. He knows what it takes.”

“You can just tell his attention to detail each day has definitely been different than years past that I’ve been around him,” Taylor continued. “He’s always been a hard worker. But you can definitely tell he’s out there with the right mindset and with a positive attitude, trying to help the guys that are around him as well as questioning the quarterbacks and just trying to pick our brains.”

Watkins is not expected to take practice reps until the Bills go to training camp in July.

6. DAWKINS QUICK FEET GETTING WET

Another Bills starter watching on the sidelines so far in OTAs is tackle Cordy Glenn , recovering from back troubles. But that gives Glenn time to keep his eye on rookie tackle Dion Dawkins , who, like Glenn, was a second round draft pick.

Glenn likes what he sees from Dawkins, as the rookie gets most of his reps at the left tackle spot.

“I’ve been watching him out there. I think he’s got a lot of talent. He’s got really nice, quick feet,” Glenn said on The John Murphy Show.

“Sometimes if you don’t have quick feet you get in trouble. It can bail you out sometimes,” Glenn said noting that Dawkins is just getting started.

Signed. Sealed. Delivered. ✍️



Dion Dawkins is officially a Buffalo Bill! pic.twitter.com/tLqe0X4KhR — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 19, 2017

7. RAGLAND EXCITED JUST TO GET LIMITED WORK

There’s no team work yet for second year LB Reggie Ragland . But he’s happy just to get in individual drills during the OTAs, nine months after reconstructive surgery on his knee. Ragland got word that he was cleared for limited action just a few days before the Bills hit the field for OTAs.

“I just got cleared last Thursday,” he said this week. “Right now I’m just out there doing individual work to get back used to moving around. Doing rehab is different than moving around on the field.”